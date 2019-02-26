Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Sparkles in spring debut

Zimmermann struck out four over two perfect innings Monday in the Tigers' 12-7 exhibition loss to the Phillies.

Zimmermann made a strong early claim for the Opening Day starting assignment with a stellar outing in his Grapefruit League debut. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, three of Zimmermann's strikeouts came via his slider, though the right-hander was pleased with how he commanded all four of his pitches. While it was an encouraging start to 2019 for Zimmermann, he shouldn't be considered as anything more than a late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts after posting ERAs above 4.50 and WHIPs above 1.25 in each of his first three seasons in Detroit.