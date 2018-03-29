Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Start rained out, pushed to Friday

Thursday's game was rained out, so Zimmermann will take the mound Friday afternoon against the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This was an easy game to make up, as both teams had a scheduled off day Friday, so Zimmermann just gets pushed back a day while the rest of the rotation stays in order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories