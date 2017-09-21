Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Starts Thursday

Zimmermann (neck) will take the hill against Minnesota on Thursday.

Zimmermann will be back in action after a missing almost three weeks due to a neck issue, which stemmed from his outing against the Indians on Sept. 2. During that game, the right-hander allowed five earned runs off 12 hits in five innings. He appears to be ready to go after tossing a couple side sessions earlier this week, and should be able to make a couple more starts before the end of the 2017 season.