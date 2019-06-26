Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Stays winless

Zimmermann (0-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Tigers fell 5-3 to the Rangers, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

The veteran right-hander was a little more effective than he was Wednesday in his return from the IL, throwing 58 of 84 pitches for strikes, but Zimmermann still wound up on the wrong end of the decision. He'll take a 5.95 ERA and 27:13 K:BB through 39.1 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Nationals.