Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Steady in no-decision Saturday
Zimmermann did not factor into the decision Saturday despite allowing only two runs in seven innings against the Royals. He gave up three hits (including a home run) and two walks while striking out five.
Th righty threw 93 pitches (58 strikes) and was in line for the win before Joe Jimenez blew that opportunity in the eighth and stole the victory for himself when Detroit later rallied. Zimmermann's gem marked his longest outing since he pitched eight frames July 6. He owns a 4.31 ERA and has struck out only 7.6 batters per nine innings but has walked only 1.7 per nine in 127.1 innings this year. He'll have a mere hint of mixed-league streamer appeal in his scheduled start against the tough Brewers offense Friday.
