Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Still feeling discomfort

Zimmermann (elbow) is still feeling discomfort when throwing, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Zimmermann doesn't appear to have suffered any setbacks, he's just not progressed as quickly as expected from the sprained UCL he suffered in late April. He had initially be tracking towards a return in late May but now appears to be behind that timeline.

