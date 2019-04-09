Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out four in loss

Zimmermann (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Indians, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Zimmermann just didn't have it in this game. He allowed three home runs -- solo shots to Leonys Martin and Roberto Perez as well as a two-run blast from Brad Miller. The right-hander had permitted just one earned run in his first two 2019 starts, covering 13.2 innings. He still has a 2.50 ERA and 0.78 WHIP for the season along with a 14:3 K:BB. Zimmermann lines up to face the Twins on the road Sunday.