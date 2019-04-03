Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out six in no-decision
Zimmermann gave up one earned run over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six as the Tigers won 3-1.
Zimmermann gave up just a second-inning run on a Clint Frazier sacrifice fly and only permitted five singles and a double over his 94 pitches. The 32-year-old has has been a pleasant surprise in his first two starts this season, and now holds a gaudy 0.66 ERA with a 10:1 K:BB. His next scheduled start is Tuesday at home versus the Indians.
