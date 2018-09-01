Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out six in no-decision
Zimmermann didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Yankees, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk across six innings.
Zimmermann carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before things took a turn for the worse. Austin Romine reached base on an error and Zimmermann proceeded to serve up home runs to three of the next five batters. The trio of long balls were the only hits the veteran right-hander allowed all evening. Zimmermann has now registered four quality starts over his last six outings, though he's allowed five or more runs in each of his other two outings. Next up is a road start against the White Sox.
