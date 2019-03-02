Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strong again Saturday

Zimmermann allowed one run on three hits over three innings to pick up the win in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He walked one and struck out four.

Zimmermann followed up a strong spring debut on Monday with another good outing, and he now has a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts through his first five Grapefruit League innings. The 32-year-old had an awful 2017 and a mediocre 2018, so it will take some sustained success to regain fantasy owners' trust, but this is a good start nonetheless.