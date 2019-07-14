Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles in no-decision

Zimmermann allowed seven runs on eight hits across four innings in a no-decision against the Royals Sunday. He struck out two and did not issue any walks.

Zimmermann was bailed out by his offense in a 12-8 Tigers win, but the veteran continued to pitch poorly and could have easily picked up his seventh loss of the season. Over his last two starts, Zimmermann has been blasted for 14 earned runs on 21 hits across 7.1 innings of work. He'll take an atrocious 7.01 ERA and 0-6 record into his next outing against the Blue Jays on Friday and can be safely avoided in most fantasy formats.