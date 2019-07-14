Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles in no-decision
Zimmermann allowed seven runs on eight hits across four innings in a no-decision against the Royals Sunday. He struck out two and did not issue any walks.
Zimmermann was bailed out by his offense in a 12-8 Tigers win, but the veteran continued to pitch poorly and could have easily picked up his seventh loss of the season. Over his last two starts, Zimmermann has been blasted for 14 earned runs on 21 hits across 7.1 innings of work. He'll take an atrocious 7.01 ERA and 0-6 record into his next outing against the Blue Jays on Friday and can be safely avoided in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Pounded by Red Sox•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Stays winless•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Uneven return to mound•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Expected to return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.