Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Struggles Thursday

Zimmermann was tagged for four earned runs on five hits across 2.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out three.

Zimmermann looked better in his spring debut Saturday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Phillies. The veteran had another rough go of it last season, posting a 6.91 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 112 innings, and he's simply not a reliable fantasy option at this point in his career.