Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers 10th loss of season Friday
Zimmerman (7-10) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings Friday against the Dodgers.
Zimmerman never fully recovered from a four-run second inning, and he didn't give the Tigers a realistic chance to win this contest. Although he'll have the occasional strong outing, he has too many bad games to be a reliable fantasy option, and his 5.87 ERA is indicative of his performance this year. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.
