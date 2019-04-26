Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers through short outing
Zimmermann (0-4) took the loss and allowed five runs on five hits and three walks Thursday night against the Red Sox. He struck out two over three innings.
Zimmermann's start didn't last long, as he surrendered two runs in the second and three more in the third before getting yanked. He racked up 77 pitches through just three frames. The 32-year-old right-hander has hit a rough patch of late, giving up four or more runs in each of his previous three outings, despite allowing just one run over his first two starts of 2019. Zimmermann is scheduled to toe the rubber next against the Phillies on Wednesday.
