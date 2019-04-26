Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Suffers UCL sprain

Zimmermann was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.

Zimmermann lasted only three innings during Thursday's start as he felt elbow discomfort, and further testing Friday didn't provide encouraging news. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to come off the injured list May 7, but he seems likely to face a longer absence.

