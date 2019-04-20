Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes another loss
Zimmermann (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks across 6.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the White Sox. He struck out four.
Zimmermann actually pitched decently through six innings, holding the White Sox to just two runs. However, he started the seventh with a walk and a single to get into trouble. The righty followed that with a strikeout, but another single scored two runs to make it 4-1 and chase ZImmermann from the game. The 32-year-old started the season with back-to-back gems, but he's now allowed four earned runs or more in his last three outings. Zimmermann will look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Roughed up in Minnesota•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out four in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Looks great in opener•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Earns Opening Day nod•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Gets rocked Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start