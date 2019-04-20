Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes another loss

Zimmermann (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks across 6.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Zimmermann actually pitched decently through six innings, holding the White Sox to just two runs. However, he started the seventh with a walk and a single to get into trouble. The righty followed that with a strikeout, but another single scored two runs to make it 4-1 and chase ZImmermann from the game. The 32-year-old started the season with back-to-back gems, but he's now allowed four earned runs or more in his last three outings. Zimmermann will look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.