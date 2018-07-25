Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Takes loss Tuesday
Zimmermann (4-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.
After a three-start stretch in which he allowed just two earned runs over 20 innings, Zimmermann has taken a step back in his last two outings. In 11.2 innings, the veteran righty has allowed eight earned runs on 18 hits, which looks more like the pitcher who posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 2017. Zimmermann still has a solid 3.97 ERA this year, but his poor track record in Detroit the past two seasons should temper expectations somewhat moving forward. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for next Tuesday against the Reds.
