Zimmerman (forearm) will complete the live batting practice portion of his throwing progression Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Zimmerman has spent the early portion of the season recovering from the strained right forearm he suffered back in mid-July. It remains to be seen what sort of role he'll play for the surprisingly competitive Tigers upon his return.
