Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Throws five scoreless innings Saturday

Zimmermann (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Saturday. He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out five.

That's two straight outstanding starts for Zimmermann, who blanked the Rays over seven innings Monday. The good run has his season ERA down to 4.88. It's still hard to trust the veteran after he turned in a 6.08 ERA last year, but he may be worth a flier while he's hot. Zimmermann will look to keep it going in his next start Friday against the Mariners.