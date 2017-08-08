Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses quality start in loss to Pirates
Zimmermann (7-9) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across seven innings in Monday's loss to the Priates. He struck out three.
Zimmermann held Pittsburgh to one run through his first six frames, but a two-run home run in the seventh by John Jaso added to the lead. Though he still tossed a quality start, Zimmermann didn't have a chance to pick up his eighth win because of a shutout by the Pirates staff on the other end. The veteran has taken his lumps at times this season, but he has now delivered three straight quality starts to bring his ERA down to 5.27. He will look to continue his improved form Saturday against the Twins.
