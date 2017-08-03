Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses seven scoreless frames Wednesday

Zimmermann (7-8) stifled the Yankees over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, scattering six hits and striking out six.

His shot at a complete-game shutout was squelched by a lengthy rain delay, but Zimmermann still fired 66 of 92 pitches for strikes and turned in his third quality start (and third start without issuing a walk) in his last four outings. The veteran righty's 5.35 ERA on the season isn't pretty, but it's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's road start in Pittsburgh.