Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tosses seven scoreless frames Wednesday

Zimmermann (7-8) stifled the Yankees over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, scattering six hits and striking out six.

His shot at a complete-game shutout was squelched by a lengthy rain delay, but Zimmermann still fired 66 of 92 pitches for strikes and turned in his third quality start (and third start without issuing a walk) in his last four outings. The veteran righty's 5.35 ERA on the season isn't pretty, but it's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's road start in Pittsburgh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast