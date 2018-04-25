Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Tuesday's start postponed, will pitch Wednesday
Zimmermann will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates as the game has been postponed due to rain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports
The Tigers and Pirates will play the makeup game Wednesday as part of a day-night doubleheader, of which Zimmermann will pitch Game 1, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
