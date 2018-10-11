Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Undergoes core surgery

Zimmermann underwent successful core muscle repair surgery Thursday.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no mention of any injury prior to the procedure. Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia, noting afterwards that Zimmermann should be ready for spring training. The veteran right-hander turned in a 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 111:26 K:BB across 25 starts (131.1 innings) for the Tigers in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories