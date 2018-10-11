Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Undergoes core surgery
Zimmermann underwent successful core muscle repair surgery Thursday.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no mention of any injury prior to the procedure. Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia, noting afterwards that Zimmermann should be ready for spring training. The veteran right-hander turned in a 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 111:26 K:BB across 25 starts (131.1 innings) for the Tigers in 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Escapes with no-decision against Brewers•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Steady in no-decision Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Serves up three homers•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Blanks White Sox for seventh win•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Strikes out six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...