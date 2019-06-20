Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Uneven return to mound
Zimmermann (elbow) allowed three runs over four innings and took a no-decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out four.
Zimmermann, who last pitched for the Tigers on April 25, was limited to just 75 pitches in his return. He threw 52 of them for strikes, but his offerings weren't overly effective, and the righty saw his season ERA climb to 6.03. Zimmermann now has a 5.30 ERA since coming to Detroit in 2016, so it wouldn't be wise to expect a ton of improvement. He's scheduled to take the mound again Tuesday against a tough Rangers lineup.
-
