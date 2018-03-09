Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Up and down start Thursday

Zimmermann went 3.1 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, giving up three runs but also striking out five.

Zimmermann was victimized by the long ball early, as Starling Marte and David Freese each went deep in the first inning to account for all the runs allowed by the 31-year-old. Zimmermann settled down after that, and the five strikeouts were nice to see. The veteran righty has seen his ERA climb each of the last three seasons, ballooning to 6.08 in 2017, so expectations are fairly low heading into 2018.