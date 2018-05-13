Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will miss another start

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said that Zimmermann (shoulder) won't be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list when eligible Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers will therefore delve into their minor-league ranks for a spot starter Wednesday against the Indians, with Triple-A hurlers Ryan Carpenter and Artie Lewicki and Double-A Erie pitcher Sandy Baez looking like the most viable replacements options on the 40-man roster, according to Woodbery. Zimmermann's lack of availability Wednesday shouldn't be viewed as a major setback; the right-hander will resume playing catch Monday and could be ready to rejoin the rotation by the following week.