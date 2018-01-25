Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will receive nerve block injection

Zimmermann will receive a precautionary nerve block injection in his neck prior to spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann received a similar injection prior to the 2017 season, however his neck ailment persisted and he was forced to receive another shot mid-season. The right-hander is hoping to require only one shot this season, which explains why he's waiting until February to get it. It's unclear if this will affect Zimmermann's status for the beginning of the season, but more should be known once spring training starts up. The 31-year-old posted a career-worst 6.08 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 29 starts (160 innings) last season.