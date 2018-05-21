Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will require rehab start before activation

Zimmermann (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a couple bullpen sessions this week and then make one rehab start in the minors prior to being activated from the 10-day disabled list, Gregg Bell of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Zimmermann is able to complete the bullpen sessions without incident, he would likely make his rehab start Sunday or at some point early next week. That timeline puts Zimmermann on track for an early June return, amounting to an absence a little longer than anticipated when he first hit the DL on May 7. Blaine Hardy will pick up another start in place of Zimmermann on Monday against the Twins and should receive at least one more turn beyond that.