Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will start against White Sox on Saturday

Zimmermann (shoulder) will take the mound versus the White Sox on Saturday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann pitched five innings during a rehab assignment with Low-A West Michigan on Monday and will toe the rubber in Chicago on normal rest after experiencing no problems during his three minor-league outings. The right-hander has made seven starts for the Tigers this year, logging a 4.88 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 32:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings.