Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will start Tuesday

Zimmermann will have his next start against the Pirates on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Zimmermann was originally scheduled to start Wednesday -- also against Pittsburgh -- but manager Ron Gardenhire opted to switch his spot in the rotation with Matt Boyd. The 31-year-old owns an ugly 7.71 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings (three starts) so far in 2018.