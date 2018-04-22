Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will start Tuesday
Zimmermann will have his next start against the Pirates on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Zimmermann was originally scheduled to start Wednesday -- also against Pittsburgh -- but manager Ron Gardenhire opted to switch his spot in the rotation with Matt Boyd. The 31-year-old owns an ugly 7.71 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings (three starts) so far in 2018.
