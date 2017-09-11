Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Will throw Monday

Zimmerman received another nerve block injection to treat pain in his neck Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Zimmermann has rejoined the team and is going to play catch Monday. There's yet to be any indication as to when he'll next take the mound, as Zimmermann will have to increase his level of activity before Detroit considers starting him again. Zimmermann had been struggling prior to getting hurt -- his last five starts resulted in an 11.03 ERA and 2.24 WHIP.