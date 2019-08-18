Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one hit in no-decision
Zimmerman allowed one hit while throwing five scoreless frames with no walks and five strikeouts during a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.
The right-hander missed his last couple outings with a right cervical spasm, but with his sparkling performance Saturday, there doesn't seem to be any lingering effects. It's too bad the Tigers limited him to 63 pitches because he was on his way to a special night. Instead, he settled for a no-decision in an extra-innings 1-0 loss. He could have used the win, as Zimmerman, who will pitch at the Astros on Thursday, is 1-8 with a 6.66 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 77 innings this season.
