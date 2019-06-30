Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one run in no-decision
Zimmermann allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the no-decision in Sunday's loss to Washington.
It was Zimmermann's third quality start of the season and first since April 2. The lone run to cross the plate against him came from a Kurt Suzuki RBI single in the fourth inning. He lowered his season ERA to 5.36 with a subpar 31:15 K:BB. Zimmermann will take on Boston at home Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Stays winless•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Uneven return to mound•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Activated ahead of start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields two homers in rehab start•
-
Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Rehab start set for Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...