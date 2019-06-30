Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields one run in no-decision

Zimmermann allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the no-decision in Sunday's loss to Washington.

It was Zimmermann's third quality start of the season and first since April 2. The lone run to cross the plate against him came from a Kurt Suzuki RBI single in the fourth inning. He lowered his season ERA to 5.36 with a subpar 31:15 K:BB. Zimmermann will take on Boston at home Friday.