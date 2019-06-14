Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Yields two homers in rehab start
Zimmermann (elbow) worked 4.2 innings Thursday while making his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo. He gave up four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
After making his first rehab start at High-A Lakeland five days earlier, Zimmermann faced stiffer competition in his second turn while also upping his pitch count from 35 to 69. While he controlled his pitches well -- he pumped in 51 for strikes -- Zimmermann's command left something to be desired, as four of the five hits he allowed went for extra bases. Despite Zimmermann's so-so performance, the Tigers may have seen enough from the veteran to justify bringing him back into their battered rotation next week rather than having him make a third rehab start in the minors. The team should clarify their plans for Zimmermann's next step within a few days.
