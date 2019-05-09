Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Back to IL with quad issue
The Tigers placed Mercer on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right quadriceps strain.
Mercer was withheld from the lineup for Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Angels, but it was assumed that he was merely getting a rest day before it was revealed after the contest that an injury was behind his absence. A right quad strain previously kept Mercer sidelined for just over two weeks earlier in April, so it's possible that he could face a similar recovery timeline or longer now that he suffered a recurrence of the injury. Mercer's absence should open up regular starts at shortstop for Ronny Rodriguez, who had already been filling in for the injured Josh Harrison (shoulder) at second base.
