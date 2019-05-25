Mercer (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, kdfj reports.

He has been sidelined since May 9 with a right quad strain. In that time, Ronny Rodriguez has emerged as a better option at shortstop, although he has slumped of late (8-for-47 with 22 strikeouts over his last 12 games). It is unclear what type of role will be waiting for Mercer when he is activated, possibly as early as next week.

