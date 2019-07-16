Mercer went two homers, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

Mercer had just one homer in 85 at-bats this season prior to his multi-homer effort Monday, including a solo shot off closer Brad Hand. It was just his second career two-homer game and first since 2013. However, the 32-year-old is still sporting an unsightly .664 OPS.