Mercer went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday night in a loss to the Orioles.

Mercer delivered an RBI single to left field in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to lift his team to victory. The 33-year-old shortstop is hitting well above his career average in 2019 (.257), slashing .281/.317/.447 with eight homers and 18 RBI over 66 games.