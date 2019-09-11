Mercer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a game-winning RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.

Mercer scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 11-11, then singled home Willi Castro two innings later to end the game. The 33-year-old has a respectable .273/.310/.441 slash line this season, though he's seen a dip in playing time as the 43-100 Tigers take a longer look at some younger players.