Mercer went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Twins.

Mercer recently lost his starting job at shortstop to 22-year-old Willi Castro, but the veteran infielder picked up his first start at first base all season Sunday, and he delivered a strong performance. The 39-89 Tigers have no incentive to play Mercer over Castro as they look to the future, but the former could serve in a utility role the rest of the way.