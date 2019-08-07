Mercer went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the second game of the team's doubleheader Tuesday against the White Sox.

Mercer took Dylan Covey deep in the seventh inning to record his fifth home run of the season. Earlier in the contest, he led off the Tigers scoring with an RBI single in the second frame. Despite the nice performance, Mercer is hitting just .238/.288/.399 across 153 plate appearances for the season.