Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Elects free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mercer was designated for assignment by the Tigers and elected free agency Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He cleared waivers and will now look to catch on with a club that needs a veteran shortstop. Mercer is 2-for-9 with one run and one strikeout in three games.
