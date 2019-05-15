Mercer (quadriceps) was seen fielding grounders during batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mercer has been on the shelf since May 8 with a strained right quadriceps. It's worth noting that the veteran shortstop missed two weeks earlier in the year with the same injury, so a similar or longer absence may be in store for Mercer.

More News
Our Latest Stories