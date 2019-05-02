Mercer went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Mercer hit his first home run of the season in his second game back from a 17-day stint on the injured list. The veteran only hit six home runs last season and his career high is 14, set in 2017, so don't expect a ton of power moving forward.

