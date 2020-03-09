Play

Mercer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Mercer connected in the sixth inning for his first home run of the spring, and he's now sporting a .794 OPS in Grapefruit League play. The veteran recorded nine home runs and a .748 OPS in 74 games for the Tigers last season, and he profiles as a utility infielder heading into 2020, which limits his appeal.

