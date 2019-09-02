Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Hits rare home run
Mercer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-3 loss against the Twins on Sunday.
The veteran shortstop hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 6 and went deep just twice in August, so it's only fitting he already hit a homer on Sept. 1. Mercer has never been much of a power hitter, but he has already past his 2018 homer total despite nearly half as many at-bats. He is hitting .267 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs in 206 at-bats this season.
