Mercer went 1-for-5 with a game-winning two-run home run in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Royals.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Mercer, and Thursday's walkoff blast was a high point. The 32-year-old shortstop is still hitting just .245 with six home runs and 11 RBI, but he should receive ample playing time the rest of the way if he can stay healthy.

