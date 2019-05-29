Tigers' Jordy Mercer: Hoping to return Monday
Mercer (quadriceps) is hoping to return from the 10-day injured list Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mercer exited his rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday with right quad discomfort, which the Tigers believe was a result of breaking up scar tissue. The veteran shortstop received treatment on the issue Wednesday and assuming he returns to minor-league action with no issues in the coming days, it sounds like he could rejoin the Tigers ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rays next week.
