Mercer is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

After missing Sunday's series finale in Texas with lower-body cramps, Mercer returned to action in Monday's 7-4 loss, starting at shortstop and going 2-for-4 at the plate. The Tigers are likely just holding Mercer out for the day game after the night game for precautionary purposes, but expect him to check back into the starting nine for the nightcap. Niko Goodrum will handle shortstop in the first game of the twin bill.