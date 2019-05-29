Mercer (quad) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday with right quad discomfort, Brian Buckey of The Toledo Blade reports.

Mercer has been on the injured list with the right quad strain since May 9, and Tuesday was his fourth rehab game with Toledo. The 32-year-old will be re-evaluated Wednesday to determine whether he can continue with the rehab assignment or must take a break due to the setback.